Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj’s top recommendations for 20 October

From the derivatives perspective, sentiment remains constructive but with early signs of caution at higher levels. Total Put open interest stands at 18.39 crore, higher than Call OI of 15.22 crore, leading to a positive OI differential of +3.17 crore, confirming the overall bullish bias. However, the day’s OI change shows mixed undertones — while Call OI increased by 3.53 crore, Put OI rose marginally by 53.29 lakh, resulting in a negative differential of –3.00 crore, suggesting minor profit booking at higher strikes. The 25,500 strike holds the maximum Put OI, acting as a strong immediate support, while the 25,900–26,000 strikes have emerged as key resistance zones with fresh Call writing activity.