Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj’s top recommendations for 15 December

Daily technical view:

On the daily chart, the Nifty is now trading just above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at 26,031 and comfortably above the 40-day exponential moving average (DEMA) at 25,823, highlighting short-term strength. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 54.40 indicates neutral momentum, while the MACD remains positive at 51.18 but continues to show a ‘Sell’ signal due to a flattening histogram. Other indicators like the Stochastic %K (31.13), CCI (–8.94), and Ultimate Oscillator (55.19) also suggest the lack of strong directional conviction. Despite this, the Momentum (10) reading at –156.00 has turned into a Buy, and Bull-Bear Power at +41.32 reinforces a slightly bullish undertone. These mixed signals imply that the index is likely to stay range-bound until stronger buying volume or macro triggers emerge.