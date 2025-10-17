Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top recommendations for 17 October

The Indian equity market extended its winning streak on Thursday, 16 October, as bullish momentum returned with strong participation from banking, auto, and FMCG counters. The Nifty 50 surged 261.75 points or 1.03% to close at 25,585.30, while the Sensex advanced over 900 points, reflecting broad-based optimism ahead of key earnings announcements.

Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top recommendations for today:

Buy: Larsen L&T& Toubro Ltd (L&T) — Current Price: ₹ 3,861.00

Why it’s recommended: L&T continues to show impressive technical strength, consolidating near its all-time highs with strong buying interest from institutional participants. The daily RSI at 63.5 reflects healthy bullish momentum, while the MACD at +42.3 indicates sustained trend continuation. The ADX at 37.6 confirms an ongoing uptrend gaining strength. The stock is trading above its key short-term moving averages, suggesting continued leadership within the capital goods and infrastructure space.

Key metrics:

RSI (14-day): 63.5 — bullish momentum intact

MACD (12,26): +42.3 — positive crossover, confirming trend continuation

ADX (14): 37.6 — strengthening trend structure

Technical view: Sustaining above ₹3,798 will maintain the bullish setup with potential to move toward ₹3,990.

Risk factors:

-Order book execution delays may impact near-term growth.

-Sensitivity to interest rate movements and infrastructure capex cycles.

Buy at: ₹3,861

Stop loss: ₹3,798

Target price: ₹3,990

Buy: TVS Motor Co. Ltd — Current Price: ₹ 3,576.00

Why it’s recommended: TVS Motor is displaying robust momentum, supported by sustained buying near key support zones. The RSI at 67.9 indicates strong bullish sentiment, while the MACD at +31.2 confirms a positive alignment with rising momentum. The ADX at 41.5 highlights a powerful ongoing uptrend. The stock is trading comfortably above its moving averages, reflecting the continuation of its leadership within the two-wheeler segment amid improving auto demand and favourable industry sentiment.

Key metrics:

RSI (14-day): 67.9 — strong bullish bias

MACD (12,26): +31.2 — trend continuation

ADX (14): 41.5 — strong trend strength

Technical view: Sustaining above ₹3,534 will keep the bullish structure intact, opening scope for a rally toward ₹3,658.

Risk factors:

-Rising input costs or demand moderation could impact margins.

-Sector-sensitive to consumer sentiment and interest rate cycles.

Buy at: ₹3,576

Stop loss: ₹3,534

Target price: ₹3,658

Buy: Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) — Current Price: ₹ 9,330.00

Why it’s recommended: MCX is showing strong bullish continuation, supported by sustained momentum and robust volume participation. The daily RSI at 69.4 confirms strong buying strength, while the MACD at +82.6 remains firmly positive, reflecting continuation of the uptrend. The ADX at 44.2 indicates a well-established and strengthening trend phase. Price action suggests a potential breakout toward higher zones as long as the stock maintains support near the ₹9,250 levels.

Key metrics:

RSI (14-day): 69.4 — strong bullish momentum

MACD (12,26): +82.6 — confirming continuation

ADX (14): 44.2 — very strong trend

Technical view: Sustaining above ₹9,246 will keep the bullish bias intact, paving the way for a move toward ₹9,495.

Risk factors:

-Trading volume fluctuations or regulatory changes in commodity markets may impact performance.

-Profit booking could emerge near lifetime highs.

Buy at: ₹9,330

Stop loss: ₹9,246

Target price: ₹9,495

Stock market update

Sectorally, the rally was led by the Nifty Bank, which climbed 622.65 points or 1.10% to end at 57,422.55, supported by strong gains in private lenders. The Auto index rose 1.27% to 27,048.75, and the Consumption index added 1.09% to 12,483.35, indicating continued strength in domestic-oriented sectors. The Energy index also gained 0.42%, while PSU Bank and Realty indices witnessed mild profit booking, ending lower by 0.44% and 0.94%, respectively.

Among the top performers on the Nifty, Nestle India stood out with an impressive 4.52% jump, followed by Tata Consumer up 3.15%, Britannia higher by 2.87%, Kotak Bank up 2.60%, and Titan gaining 2.57%. Axis Bank and Hindalco also posted notable gains of 2.28% and 2.07%, respectively. On the flip side, HDFC Life slipped 2.40%, Shriram Finance fell 0.69%, BPCL eased 0.59%, and SBI Life declined 0.27%, showing mild sectoral rotation.

Overall market breadth favoured the bulls, with consumer and financial stocks driving the rally while selective profit-taking was seen in PSU and energy counters. The positive close above 25,500 marks a strong technical breakout zone for the Nifty, suggesting that the index is preparing for the next leg higher, potentially toward the 25,750-26,000 zone.

In summary, the market exhibited renewed strength on Thursday, fuelled by financials and consumption names. The near-term structure remains bullish, with dips likely to find strong buying support around the 25,400-25,450 zone, while the next immediate resistance is seen near 25,650-25,700.

Nifty technical outlook

The Nifty 50 index ended the previous session with mild weakness but continues to maintain its position within a broader consolidation phase after the recent upmove. The index closed at 25,145.50, down 181.85 points or 0.32%, as profit-taking emerged at higher levels following three sessions of gains. Despite the minor correction, the overall technical setup remains constructive as long as the index sustains above key support levels, with intraday indicators showing signs of stabilization.

On the daily chart, the index continues to hover above its major moving averages, with the 20-DMA placed at 25,067 and the 40-DEMA at 24,980, both acting as important medium-term support zones. Momentum indicators reflect consolidation after a strong rally — the RSI has cooled to 55, suggesting moderation from overbought levels but still holding in the bullish zone, while the MACD remains positive at +66, confirming that the broader trend bias is still upward. These readings indicate that the market is in a short-term pause phase rather than a trend reversal.

The hourly setup shows near-term weakness as the index trades slightly below its short-term moving averages, with the 20-HMA at 25,209 and the 40-HEMA at 25,139, highlighting intraday resistance zones. The RSI on the hourly timeframe stands at 44, reflecting reduced momentum, while the MACD has turned mildly negative at –3, pointing to short-term consolidation pressure. This suggests that while the broader structure remains positive, the index may need to digest recent gains before attempting another breakout.

From a derivatives perspective, the data reflects a cautious tone among traders. Total Call open interest stands at 190.8 million, higher than Put OI of 141.7 million, resulting in a negative OI differential of –49.1 million, which indicates a short-term bearish sentiment. Fresh OI changes also suggest defensive positioning, with Call OI increasing by 8.33 million, while Put OI dropped by 46.4 million, leading to a net negative differential of –54.7 million. The 25,150 strike has emerged as both the maximum Call OI and the highest addition zone, making it a critical resistance level in the near term. Conversely, the same 25,150 level also holds the maximum Put OI, signifying that traders are viewing it as a pivot zone where decisive action could determine the next trend direction.

Overall, the Nifty’s short-term structure appears neutral to slightly corrective, with the index likely to consolidate before attempting a fresh directional move. Immediate support is placed around 25,050-25,000, followed by a stronger base near 24,900. On the upside, resistance is expected at 25,200-25,250, followed by 25,400. Sustaining above 25,200 could reignite bullish momentum and open the path toward 25,400-25,500 levels, while a breakdown below 25,000 may trigger a mild corrective phase toward 24,850.

With momentum indicators stabilizing, the market is likely to remain range-bound in the near term, awaiting fresh triggers. The overall bias stays constructively bullish as long as the Nifty holds above the 25,000 mark, with dips expected to attract buying interest from positional traders.

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441. Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

