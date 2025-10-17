Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top recommendations for 17 October

From a derivatives perspective, the data reflects a cautious tone among traders. Total Call open interest stands at 190.8 million, higher than Put OI of 141.7 million, resulting in a negative OI differential of –49.1 million, which indicates a short-term bearish sentiment. Fresh OI changes also suggest defensive positioning, with Call OI increasing by 8.33 million, while Put OI dropped by 46.4 million, leading to a net negative differential of –54.7 million. The 25,150 strike has emerged as both the maximum Call OI and the highest addition zone, making it a critical resistance level in the near term. Conversely, the same 25,150 level also holds the maximum Put OI, signifying that traders are viewing it as a pivot zone where decisive action could determine the next trend direction.