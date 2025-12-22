Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top recommendations for 22 December
Ankush Bajaj 6 min read 22 Dec 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Market expert Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks to buy on 22 December. Discover his exclusive picks and analysis to inform your investment strategy.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Stock market recap: Indian stock market witnessed solid buying interest on Friday, 19 December even as the Bank of Japan (BoJ) hiked interest rate and signalled there could be more hikes in the near future. The Sensex jumped nearly 600 points to an intraday high of 85,067, while the Nifty 50 reclaimed 25,993 on the upside.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story