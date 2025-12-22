Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top recommendations for 22 December

The change in open interest further strengthens the bullish view, with Put OI addition of 5.59 crore and a reduction in Call OI by 1.19 crore, leading to a positive PE–CE OI change difference of 6.77 crore. The 25,900 strike has emerged as a strong support zone with maximum put OI and OI addition, while 26,000 remains the immediate resistance based on maximum call OI, followed by 26,200 where fresh call writing is visible. The relatively low India VIX at 6.94 suggests a stable market environment with limited near-term volatility.