Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top recommendations for 24 September
Ankush Bajaj 5 min read 24 Sept 2025, 05:45 am IST
Summary
Market expert Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks to buy on 24 September. Discover his exclusive picks and analysis to inform your investment strategy.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
On Tuesday, 23 September, Indian equities traded in a range-bound manner throughout the session. The markets opened with a gap-down but gradually recovered most of the early losses as selective buying emerged across sectors. Momentum remained capped, and indices oscillated within a narrow band, eventually closing slightly lower.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story