Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top recommendations for 24 September

The derivatives setup highlights a mixed undertone. Total Call OI at 180.8 million remains higher than Put OI at 138.4 million, leaving a negative OI differential of -42.4 million, indicating overhead supply pressure. However, the day’s OI change tells a different story—Call OI fell by 49.8 million, while Put OI rose by 6,454,000, creating a positive differential of 56.3 million. This suggests short-covering on the Call side and fresh Put writing, hinting at support near lower levels. The heaviest Call OI and additions are concentrated at the 25,200 strike, while on the Put side, the 25,150 strike holds the maximum OI and saw the highest additions, confirming it as a near-term support base.