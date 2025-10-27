Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top recommendations for 27 October

The derivatives data paints a cautious picture. The total Call open interest (OI) stood at 26.58 crore, significantly higher than the Put OI of 17.37 crore, leading to a bearish OI differential of –9.20 crore. This indicates heavy Call writing and reflects hesitation among traders at higher levels. The change in OI also reinforces this sentiment, with Call OI increasing by 7.56 crore contracts, while Put OI rose by only 1.05 crore, creating a net change of –6.52 crore—a clear sign of building overhead supply. The highest Call OI is placed at the 26,500 strike, with fresh additions seen at 26,000, marking these zones as immediate resistance levels. On the downside, the 25,500 strike holds the highest Put OI, with notable additions at 25,700, making them important short-term supports.