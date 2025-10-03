Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top recommendations for 3 October

The Nifty has shown encouraging signs of recovery after testing lower supports. The immediate challenge lies in reclaiming the 25,000 mark, which is now the key hurdle for bulls. A decisive close above 25,000 will open the path towards 25,200-25,350 in the near term. On the downside, 24,700-24,650 is the immediate support zone, followed by 24,500 as a critical base.