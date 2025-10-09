Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top recommendations for 9 October
Ankush Bajaj 6 min read 09 Oct 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Market expert Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks to buy on 9 October. Discover his exclusive picks and analysis to inform your investment strategy.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Stock market recap: Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday, 8 October, with the benchmark indices snapping their four-day winning streak amid profit booking ahead of the start of the September-quarter (Q2) results season.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story