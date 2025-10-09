Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top recommendations for 9 October

Overall, the Nifty’s short-term structure has turned decisively bullish. Sustaining above 24,900–25,000 will likely open the path toward 25,150–25,250, with the possibility of further upside toward 25,400 in the near term. On the downside, immediate support lies at 24,850, followed by a stronger base near 24,750. As long as these levels hold, the broader bias remains upward, and any intraday dips are expected to attract renewed buying interest.