Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top recommendations for 15 October

On Tuesday, 14 October 2025, Indian markets witnessed a pause in their recent upward momentum as profit booking and weak global cues weighed on investor sentiment. After a strong start to the week, Tuesday’s session saw selling pressure across key sectors, pulling the indices lower by the close.

Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top recommendations for today:

Buy: 360 One Wam Ltd — Current Price: ₹ 1,126.70

Why it’s recommended: 360 One Wam is displaying renewed strength after a brief consolidation phase, supported by strong accumulation and momentum in wealth management stocks. The daily RSI at 66.4 suggests bullish momentum with healthy room for further upside. The MACD at +4.9 confirms a positive crossover, indicating trend continuation, while the ADX at 37.8 reflects a strengthening trend. The stock remains above its short-term moving averages, confirming ongoing institutional participation.

Key metrics:

RSI (14-day): 66.4 — bullish and strengthening

MACD (12,26): +4.9 — positive crossover, trend intact

ADX (14): 37.8 — strengthening trend

Technical view: Sustaining above ₹1,113 will maintain the bullish bias, with potential for a move toward ₹1,152.

Risk factors:

-Sensitive to changes in equity market performance and fund inflows.

-Regulatory developments in the wealth and asset management space could affect sentiment.

Buy at: ₹1,126.70

Stop loss: ₹1,113

Target price: ₹1,152

Buy: Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) — Current Price: ₹ 1,606.50

Why it’s recommended: CDSL continues to show strong upside momentum, supported by positive trends in retail participation and record demat account additions. The RSI at 68.1 indicates strong bullish momentum, while the MACD at +7.6 confirms an active positive crossover. The ADX at 42.3 highlights robust trend strength, suggesting follow-through buying is likely. The stock remains in a higher-high, higher-low formation, supported by rising volumes.

Key metrics:

RSI (14-day): 68.1 — bullish momentum sustained

MACD (12,26): +7.6 — positive crossover, confirming strength

ADX (14): 42.3 — strong trend continuation

Technical view: Sustaining above ₹1,588 maintains the bullish setup, with room to test ₹1,640 in the near term.

Risk factors:

-Sensitive to capital market activity and new account growth.

-Changes to regulatory or transaction fee structures may impact revenues.

Buy at: ₹1,606.50

Stop loss: ₹1,588

Target price: ₹1,640

Buy: BSE Ltd — Current Price: ₹ 2,448.30

Why it’s recommended: BSE Ltd continues to attract strong buying interest, supported by robust business performance and rising trading volumes in both equity and derivatives segments. The daily RSI at 70.9 reflects strong bullish momentum near overbought territory, while the MACD at +18.7 confirms powerful trend continuation. The ADX at 46.1 signals a very strong ongoing uptrend, suggesting that momentum remains intact for further upside. The breakout above recent consolidation levels reinforces the bullish setup.

Key metrics:

RSI (14-day): 70.9 — strong bullish momentum

MACD (12,26): +18.7 — powerful upward trend confirmation

ADX (14): 46.1 — very strong trend strength

Technical view: Holding above ₹2,354 keeps the uptrend intact, with potential for a rally toward ₹2,640.

Risk factors:

-Volatility in market volumes or transaction revenue growth could affect performance.

-Regulatory shifts in exchange fees or competition may influence valuations.

Buy at: ₹2,448.30

Stop loss: ₹2,354

Target price: ₹2,640

Stock market update

The NIFTY 50 slipped 81.85 points (-0.32%) to close at 25,145.50, while the BSE SENSEX declined 297.07 points (-0.36%), settling at 82,029.98. The NIFTY BANK also eased by 128.55 points (-0.23%), finishing at 56,496.45, indicating mild weakness in financial counters.

From a sectoral perspective, no sector managed to end in the green. The PSU Bank index led the losses, falling 1.52%, followed by the Metal sector (-0.91%) and the Realty index (-0.94%), reflecting profit booking after recent gains.

On the stock-specific front, Max Healthcare (+1.59%), Wipro (+1.34%), and Tech Mahindra (+1.18%) lent some support to the benchmarks. However, declines in Dr Reddy’s (-1.99%), BEL (-1.71%), and Bajaj Finance (-1.70%) limited any recovery attempts.

Nifty technical outlook

The Nifty 50 witnessed profit-booking on Tuesday, 14 October 2025, following a three-day winning streak. The index declined by 181.85 points or 0.32% to close at 25,145.50, as traders turned cautious near key resistance levels around 25,300-25,400. Despite the pullback, the overall market tone remains mildly positive, supported by the index’s ability to hold above crucial short-term supports.

Technical structure: Daily & hourly

On the daily chart, the index continues to trade above its key moving averages, indicating that the broader structure remains intact. The 20-DMA at 25,067 and 40-DEMA at 24,980 are acting as strong medium-term support zones. Momentum indicators, however, show some cooling off—the RSI has eased to 55 from recent highs, signalling consolidation, while the MACD remains positive at +66, reflecting that the overall bias continues to favour the bulls, albeit with reduced strength.

On the hourly timeframe, the Nifty has slipped below its short-term averages, with the 20-HMA at 25,209 and 40-HEMA at 25,139 now acting as immediate resistance levels. The RSI has dropped to 44, indicating waning momentum, while the MACD has turned marginally negative at -3, suggesting short-term weakness. This setup implies that the market may continue to consolidate within a narrow range, with buying likely to re-emerge on dips near support levels.

Derivatives setup

The derivatives data paints a cautious picture for the near term. Total Call OI stands at 190.8 million, higher than Put OI of 141.7 million, leaving a negative OI differential of -49.1 million, indicating a rise in Call writing and reduced bullish positioning.

The day’s OI change also supports this view—Call OI increased by 8.330 million, while Put OI declined by 46.4 million, resulting in a negative change differential of -54.7 million, showing that traders are reducing long positions and adding to overhead supply.

The maximum Call OI and highest additions are concentrated at the 25,150 strike, making it a significant resistance level. Interestingly, the maximum Put OI is also placed at the 25,150 strike, suggesting a key tug-of-war zone for short-term direction. A decisive move above or below this level will likely determine the next directional bias for the index.

Outlook

The short-term outlook for Nifty has turned neutral to slightly cautious after failing to sustain above 25,300. The index is now approaching key support zones, with immediate support at 25,100-25,000, followed by a stronger base near 24,900. On the upside, 25,250-25,300 remains the immediate resistance band, while a breakout above 25,400 would re-confirm bullish strength and open the path toward 25,600.

While the daily momentum remains positive, the hourly indicators and OI data reflect short-term fatigue. Therefore, the market may continue to consolidate in the near term before resuming its next directional move. Sustaining above 25,000 will be critical for maintaining the broader uptrend.

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441. Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.