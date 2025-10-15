Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top recommendations for 15 October

On the hourly timeframe, the Nifty has slipped below its short-term averages, with the 20-HMA at 25,209 and 40-HEMA at 25,139 now acting as immediate resistance levels. The RSI has dropped to 44, indicating waning momentum, while the MACD has turned marginally negative at -3, suggesting short-term weakness. This setup implies that the market may continue to consolidate within a narrow range, with buying likely to re-emerge on dips near support levels.