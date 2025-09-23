Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top recommendations for 23 September
Ankush Bajaj 6 min read 23 Sept 2025, 05:45 am IST
Summary
Market expert Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks to buy on 23 September. Discover his exclusive picks and analysis to inform your investment strategy.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty kicked off the week on a tepid note, as the selloff in IT stocks amid the Trump administration's directive to impose $100,000 fee for new H-1B worker visas. The Nifty 50 index lost 0.49% or 125 points to end at 25,202, while its BSE counterpart Sensex shed 0.56% or 466 points to settle at 82,160.
Top Three Stock Picks by Ankush Bajaj for 23 September
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story