Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top recommendations for 23 September

The derivatives setup strengthens this cautious view. TotalCall OI stands significantly higher at 24.36 crore compared to Put OI of 13.92 crore, leaving a negative OI differential of –10.43 crore. The day’s OI changes also highlight heavy call writing, with Call OI rising by 6.63 crore against a decline of 0.55 crore in Put OI. ThePut-Call Ratio (PCR) at 0.57 further underlines bearish positioning. The25,500 strike holds the maximum Call OI, with aggressive additions at the25,300 strike, making these zones stiff resistance. On the Put side, the heaviest OI is at the25,200 strike, which also saw the largest additions, suggesting traders are attempting to defend this level as immediate support.