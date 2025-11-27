Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top recommendations for 27 November

The derivatives data strongly supports the bullish outlook. Total Put Open Interest (OI) has jumped to 16.58 crore, far exceeding Call OI at 10.69 crore, resulting in a positive differential of +5.89 crore, which confirms strong bullish positioning. The Put-Call Ratio (PCR) has climbed to 1.55, indicating aggressive put writing and confidence among traders in the market’s stability above 26,000. The 26000 strike holds the highest Put OI and the most significant addition, marking it as strong near-term support. On the Call side, the 26,500 strike holds the maximum open interest, while fresh additions were seen at the 26,700 strike, hinting at optimistic targets by option writers in the near term.