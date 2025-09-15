Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top recommendations for 15 September

The derivatives setup further strengthens the bullish outlook. Total Put open interest at 21.33 crore stands higher than Call open interest at 16.06 crore, leaving a positive differential of 5.26 crore. The change in OI also reflects strong Put writing, with Put OI rising by 4.52 crore compared to a 1.54 crore addition in Call OI, creating a net positive differential of 2.98 crore. On the strike front, the heaviest Call OI is positioned at 26,000, suggesting limited upside barriers in the immediate term, while the maximum Call OI addition at 25,150 points to a near-term resistance zone. On the Put side, both the maximum OI and highest additions are concentrated at 25,000–25,100, making this level the most critical support base.