Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top recommendations for 24 December

Looking at the hourly chart, the index opened this week with a notable gap-up, breaking above a near-term trendline resistance. This breakout was followed by a move toward the immediate supply zone between 26,225 and 26,310, where the index faced selling pressure. This level continues to act as a resistance band, as evident from the rejection seen from those levels. On the downside, the demand zone lies between 25,998 and 25,940, where buyers are likely to step in on dips.