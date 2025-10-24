Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top recommendations for 24 October

The derivatives data points to a slightly cautious undertone among traders. Total Call open interest stood at 19.25 crore against Put open interest of 16.87 crore, creating a negative differential of –2.38 crore, which suggests some amount of profit booking at higher levels. The highest Call open interest and fresh additions were seen at the 27,000 strike, confirming that as the next key resistance zone. On the downside, the 25,000 strike continues to hold the maximum Put open interest, reaffirming it as a strong base for the index. The change in open interest data also indicates that traders added 5.75 crore contracts on the Call side versus 3.77 crore on the Put side, showing a mild shift toward hedging near the top.