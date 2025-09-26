Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top recommendations for 26 September
Ankush Bajaj 5 min read 26 Sept 2025, 05:45 am IST
Summary
Market expert Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks to buy on 26 September. Discover his exclusive picks and analysis to inform your investment strategy.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
On Thursday, Indian equities faced renewed selling pressure as the Nifty 50 decisively broke below the psychologically important 25,000 support. The market opened with a gap down and tested this key support, and though it attempted an intraday recovery, the bears dominated the trading floor, pushing the benchmark indices into the red.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story