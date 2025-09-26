Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top recommendations for 26 September

Derivatives data paints a distinctly bearish picture. Total Call OI at 23.59 crore is far higher than Put OI at 13.78 crore, leaving a heavy negative differential of –9.81 crore. Fresh additions were also skewed towards the Call side, with Call OI rising by 7.64 crore against just 1.52 crore on the Put side, creating a negative differential of –6.12 crore. The 25,000 strike emerged as the most active battlefield, holding the highest Call additions as well as maximum Put OI, confirming it as the critical immediate resistance. On the downside, the 24,900 strike has now picked up the highest Put additions, suggesting it will try to act as a short-term support zone.