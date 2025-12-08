Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top recommendations for 8 December

Summary and Outlook

The Nifty remains in a firm uptrend above the 26,000 zone, with improving breadth and sustained momentum. While some technical indicators are neutral or showing early fatigue, the broader setup — particularly derivatives data and intraday strength — suggests the bulls remain in control. Immediate support lies at 26,000, while resistance is seen around 26,400–26,500. A decisive break above 26,500 could open the path toward 26,700+ in the coming sessions. On the flip side, any dip below 26,000 may lead to mild consolidation but will not damage the structure unless 25,800 is breached.