Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top recommendations for 16 September

In summary, the Nifty remains in a broadly bullish structure, supported by moving averages and a positive MACD, but short-term momentum signals and OI change data point to fatigue near resistance. The 25,000 level remains the key make-or-break support, while 25,100–25,150 emerges as the immediate resistance band. A decisive move above 25,150 could reignite the rally toward 25,300–25,500, whereas a sustained close below 25,000 may trigger a deeper pullback toward 24,800–24,750. For now, the market looks poised for consolidation with a bullish bias, and dips closer to 25,000 are likely to attract fresh buying interest.