Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top recommendations for 17 December

Market wrap

Among sectors, Realty was the worst performer of the day, declining 1.29%, as investors booked profits after recent gains. The PSU Bank index also saw a drop of 0.89%, led by weakness in major public sector lenders. Energy and PSE indices followed closely, each ending lower by 0.88%, as sector rotation continued. On the other hand, the Media index was the only sector to close in the green, albeit with a marginal gain of 0.03%, reflecting cautious investor interest in discretionary names.