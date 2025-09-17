Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top recommendations for 17 September
Ankush Bajaj 5 min read 17 Sept 2025, 05:45 am IST
Summary
Market expert Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks to buy on Wednesday, 17 September. Discover his exclusive picks and analysis to inform your investment strategy.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
On Tuesday, Indian equities had a strong gap-up opening and sustained this bullish momentum throughout the session. The markets maintained steady upward traction right from the start, with sustained buying interest across sectors pushing indices higher. The rally continued through the day, reflecting strong positive sentiment among market participants.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story