Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top recommendations for 17 September

Nifty technical analysis: daily & hourly

The Nifty 50 closed on September 16, 2025, with a strong gain of 169.90 points or 0.68 percent at 25,239.10. In yesterday’s update, I had mentioned that the market structure remained bullish and that dips near 25,000 were likely to attract buying interest. That view has played out well as the index not only held the key support but also broke out on the upside with conviction. On the daily chart, Nifty has registered a triangle breakout, a significant technical development that opens the door for an eventual move toward 26,750, provided the index sustains above 24,500.