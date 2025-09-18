Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top recommendations for 18 September

On the daily chart, the index is now comfortably placed above its short- to medium-term moving averages, with the 20-DMA at 24,868 and 40-DEMA at 24,881 providing a solid cushion. The daily RSI has surged to 66, firmly in bullish territory, while the MACD has expanded to +99, underlining strong trend continuation. This reaffirms the breakout momentum highlighted in recent sessions.