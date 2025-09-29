Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top recommendations for 29 September
Ankush Bajaj 5 min read 29 Sept 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Market expert Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks to buy on 29 September. Discover his exclusive picks and analysis to inform your investment strategy.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Indian equities closed the week on a weak note, with the Nifty 50 tumbling for a third straight session on Friday. The index slipped 236 points, or 0.95%, to end at 24,654.70—its lowest level since breaching the key 25,000 mark a day earlier. The swift, one-way fall highlighted strong selling pressure across heavyweights, leaving little room for intraday recovery.