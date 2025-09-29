Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top recommendations for 29 September

Indian equities closed the week on a weak note, with the Nifty 50 tumbling for a third straight session on Friday. The index slipped 236 points, or 0.95%, to end at 24,654.70—its lowest level since breaching the key 25,000 mark a day earlier. The swift, one-way fall highlighted strong selling pressure across heavyweights, leaving little room for intraday recovery.

With the psychological support of 25,000 now broken and bearish momentum gaining ground, traders and investors alike are watching for fresh cues on where markets may be headed next.

Top 3 stock picks by Ankush Bajaj – September 29, 2025

Buy: Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd — Current Price: ₹ 3,561.00

Why it’s recommended: Torrent Pharma has been showing steady strength, trading near recent highs with bullish momentum. The daily technical indicators confirm sustained buying interest, with momentum oscillators holding firm and the broader structure favoring continuation of the uptrend.

Key metrics: RSI (14-day): Positive — momentum constructive

MACD (12,26): Positive — trend bias intact

ADX (14): Healthy — trend showing strength

Technical view: As long as the stock sustains above ₹3,543 (0.5% stop-loss), the bullish setup remains intact, with potential to rally toward ₹3,596 (1% upside target).

Risk factors: Pharma sector is sensitive to regulatory approvals and USFDA actions.

Currency fluctuations may impact export earnings.

Buy at: ₹3,561.00

Stop loss: ₹3,543.00

Target price: ₹3,596.00

Buy: Kfin Technologies Ltd — Current Price: ₹ 1,070.80

Why it’s recommended: Kfin Technologies has been in a strong upward trajectory, supported by improving investor flows and positive sectoral tailwinds in financial services. Price action continues to hold above key supports, confirming strength.

Key metrics: RSI (14-day): Positive — steady bullish momentum

MACD (12,26): Positive — supporting trend continuation

ADX (14): Firm — trend gaining strength

Technical view: Holding above ₹1,065 (0.5% stop-loss) strengthens the setup, with scope to move toward ₹1,081 (1% upside target).

Risk factors: Sensitive to regulatory changes in capital markets and asset servicing business.

Dependence on sustained inflows into mutual funds and financial services.

Buy at: ₹1,070.80

Stop loss: ₹1,065.00

Target price: ₹1,081.00

Buy: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd — Current Price: ₹ 16,286.00

Why it’s recommended: Maruti Suzuki continues to trade strong near lifetime highs, supported by sectoral optimism including GST rate cuts benefiting auto demand. The daily RSI is at 80, indicating strong bullish momentum though in the overbought zone. The MACD at +587 confirms trend continuation, while the ADX at 63 signals very strong trend strength. Despite overextension, price action shows firm demand, suggesting further upside potential.

Key metrics: RSI (14-day): 80 — overbought but bullish momentum intact

MACD (12,26): +587 — strong upward confirmation

ADX (14): 63 — powerful trend strength

Technical view: Sustaining above ₹16,205 (0.5% stop loss) keeps the bullish bias intact, with potential to rally toward ₹16,449 (1% upside target) in the near term.

Risk factors: RSI shows overbought conditions; vulnerable to profit booking.

Auto sector sensitive to input costs and regulatory changes.

Buy at: ₹16,286.00

Stop loss: ₹16,205.00

Target price: ₹16,449.00

Market wrap – September 29, 2025 (Monday)

The NIFTY 50 dropped 236.15 points or 0.95% to close at 24,654.70, reinforcing the bearish breakdown. The BSE SENSEX fell sharply by 733.22 points or 0.90% to settle at 80,426.46, while the NIFTY BANK cracked 586.85 points or 1.07% to finish at 54,389.35, highlighting heavy weakness in financial majors.

Sectoral performance remained grim with no sector managing to end in green. The Pharma index lost 2.14%, the Healthcare index shed 2.06%, and the Metal index declined 1.93%, reflecting broad-based selling pressure.

In stock-specific action, a handful of counters bucked the trend—L&T surged 2.34%, while Tata Motors gained 1.29% and ITC added 1.25%. On the downside, heavyweights dragged the market lower with IndusInd Bank falling 3.78%, M&M slipping 3.78%, and Eternal tumbling 3.79%.

Nifty technical analysis – daily & hourly

The Nifty 50 closed sharply lower on September 26, 2025, losing 236.15 points or 0.95% to settle at 24,654.70, marking its third consecutive session of weakness. The decisive breakdown below the psychological 25,000 mark and subsequent follow-through selling underscores the dominance of bears, with pressure building across heavyweights.

On the daily chart, the index is now trading well below its medium-term moving averages, with the 20-DMA at 24,974 and 40-DEMA at 24,940 acting as strong overhead resistance. Momentum indicators have deteriorated further: the RSI has slipped to 39, moving into bearish territory, while the MACD has eased to +45, still positive but rapidly losing strength. This suggests that while the broader uptrend bias is weakening, short-term downside risk remains elevated.