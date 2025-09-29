Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top recommendations for 29 September

Buy: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd — Current Price: ₹ 16,286.00

Why it’s recommended: Maruti Suzuki continues to trade strong near lifetime highs, supported by sectoral optimism including GST rate cuts benefiting auto demand. The daily RSI is at 80, indicating strong bullish momentum though in the overbought zone. The MACD at +587 confirms trend continuation, while the ADX at 63 signals very strong trend strength. Despite overextension, price action shows firm demand, suggesting further upside potential.