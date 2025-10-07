Three stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top recommendations for 7 October

From a technical standpoint, the index is showing renewed bullish strength. The Nifty is now comfortably trading above its short-term moving averages, with the 20-DMA at 25,007 and 40-DEMA at 24,914, both acting as firm support zones. The daily RSI has improved to 55, signaling strengthening momentum, while the MACD, though still slightly negative at –3, is on the verge of a positive crossover, suggesting a potential shift in short-term trend bias to bullish.