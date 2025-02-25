Three stocks to buy today: Raja Venkatraman picks three stocks for 25 February

The benchmark index may remain range-bound and the stop that we had set below 22,700 has now given way. Now, the Nifty daily chart shows the gap region around 22,760 will now act as a resistance level. The market has now witnessed fresh downward momentum and the possibility of a move below Friday’s low has accelerated the decline. If the bearishness persists, a drop to the lower end of the channel around 22,400 looks possible.