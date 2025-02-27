Three stocks to buy today: Recommended by Ankush Bajaj

Outlook for India’s stock market

Nifty 50 will remain weak as long as it stays below 22,800, with potential downside levels of 22,100-22,000 in the coming days. Additionally, with the monthly expiry today, the maximum Open Interest (OI) is observed at 22,700 on the Call (CE) side and 22,600 on the Put (PE) side, indicating that traders expect a range-bound expiry. However, if the Nifty breaks either side of this range, it could trigger a major trend movement.