We had mentioned about the heavy call writing at 23,300. This has now become the base for the trends going ahead into the last trading day of the week. The max pain is now at 23,050; that would now be the target area as we attempt to trade in this volatile market scenario. The Put Call Ratio (PCR) has moved to 0.68 in Nifty, highlighting the strong push to the downside. Bank Nifty continues to keep the trends muted thus keeping the bullish camp under a cloud.