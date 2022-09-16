Three straight months of growth boosts pharma makers’ confidence2 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 12:05 AM IST
The average pharma market growth in the past three months was 14.1%, against the 7.1% degrowth in March-May 2022
NEW DELHI : The third consecutive month of healthy growth registered by the Indian pharma market is set to accrue positives for Indian pharmaceutical manufacturers. The subdued growth during the earlier months on a high base of the previous year had a bearing on the financial performance of pharmaceutical manufacturers during the June quarter. Thus, rebounding growth now may accrue positives for drug makers.