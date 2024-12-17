Three textile stocks breaking out on the charts

The Indian stock market has seen a sharp reversal in recent weeks, with the Nifty50 index nearing the 25,000 mark, sparking a wave of optimism. As investors debate whether to focus on large-cap, mid-cap, or small-cap stocks in this environment, one sector has emerged as a standout: textiles. Textile stocks are breaking out on the charts with robust volume patterns, drawing attention from technical analysts.

While the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE do not offer a sectoral index exclusively for textiles, the Definedge Equal Weighted Textile Index, comprising 52 textile-related stocks, serves as a useful benchmark.

Definedge Textile Index vs Nifty500: The ratio chart

To analyse the relative performance of textile stocks against the broader market, the Definedge Textile Index was compared with the Nifty500, a comprehensive index that tracks a wide range of Indian stocks, including mid-cap and small-cap segments.

The key tool in this analysis is the ratio chart, which compares the performance of two assets by plotting their relative price movements over time.

View Full Image (Source: Source: RZone, Definedge Securities)

The ratio chart has delivered a significant bullish signal: the Golden Cross formation. This marks the first occurrence of a Golden Cross between these indices since 2022, a strong technical indicator of bullish momentum.

A Golden Cross occurs when the short-term moving average (50-day) crosses above the long-term moving average (200-day), signalling potential outperformance. This suggests that the Definedge Textile Index may outperform the broader Nifty500 index, indicating the possibility of a substantial upside in textile stocks.

The leading stocks in the textile bull run

While the textile sector shows broad promise, a few individual stocks stand out as clear leaders. Here are three textile stocks currently breaking out on the charts and poised for continued upward momentum in the near term.

1. Gokaldas Exports Ltd

Gokaldas Exports, a major apparel exporter in India, specializes in producing ready-made garments for global brands. Its diverse product range spans garments for men, women, and children. As a key player in India’s textile export market, the company has capitalized on rising global demand for Indian garments.

View Full Image (Source: TradePoint)

On the weekly chart, Gokaldas Exports recently broke out with strong volume, reinforcing a bullish trend. Last week, the stock surged past key resistance levels, signaling a potential uptrend. The higher trading volumes accompanying this breakout bolster confidence in the stock's upward momentum, indicating that bullish sentiment is dominating.

The weekly close was particularly noteworthy, as it signified a sustained shift in momentum to the upside. If this trend continues, Gokaldas Exports is well-positioned to reach new highs in the coming weeks, cementing its role as a leader in the ongoing textile sector breakout.

2. Himatsingka Seide Ltd

Himatsingka Seide is a prominent player in the home textiles industry, specializing in premium bed linens, towels, and other home textile products. With a strong global presence, its offerings are available in major markets such as the US and Europe. The company has established itself as a reliable name in the home textile export sector, demonstrating resilience amid global market fluctuations.

View Full Image (Source: TradePoint)

On the weekly chart, Himatsingka Seide recently broke out above its 2023 highs, marking a critical technical milestone. This breakout was accompanied by a significant increase in volume, signaling strong accumulation at higher levels—a clear indicator of bullish market sentiment.

The stock’s move past key resistance levels suggests it is well-positioned to approach its next resistance zone, with the potential to surpass previous highs. The sustained upward trajectory, backed by volume, confirms that bullish forces are firmly in control, making Himatsingka Seide a compelling candidate for continued gains.

3. Swan Energy Ltd

Swan Energy operates as an integrated textile company spanning the entire value chain, from manufacturing to exports. Its product portfolio includes synthetic and cotton fabrics, and the company has successfully expanded its global market presence. Additionally, Swan Energy has diversified into the energy sector, adding another layer of growth potential.

View Full Image (Source: TradePoint)

On the weekly chart, Swan Energy recently broke out of a symmetrical triangle pattern—a technical signal indicating a potential trend reversal and a shift to the upside. The breakout was accompanied by significant volume, reinforcing the bullish momentum.

A symmetrical triangle is a continuation pattern, and the breakout points to the likelihood of sustained upward movement. The consecutive volume bars further strengthen the case for bullish momentum, suggesting that Swan Energy is poised to achieve new highs in the near future.

A textile renaissance in the making?

The technical charts of the textile sector, represented by the Definedge Textile Index, signal a clear bullish trend, underpinned by the Golden Cross formation and the growing momentum in key textile stocks. The sector’s outperformance relative to the broader market, as highlighted by the ratio chart with the Nifty500, reinforces the potential for robust returns in textile stocks.

Stocks such as Gokaldas Exports, Himatsingka Seide, and Swan Energy are leading this rally, showcasing strong breakout patterns. These names emerge as top picks for investors seeking to capitalize on the promising prospects of the textile sector.

Note: This article aims to share interesting charts, data points, and thought-provoking opinions. It is not intended as investment advice. If you are considering making an investment, please consult your financial advisor. The content is strictly for educational purposes.

About the author: Brijesh Bhatia brings over 18 years of experience in India's financial markets as a trader and technical analyst. He has worked with esteemed organizations such as UTI, Asit C. Mehta, and Edelweiss Securities. Currently, he serves as an analyst at Definedge.

Disclosure: The writer and their dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article. However, clients of Definedge may or may not own these securities.