Three textile stocks with ambitious expansion plans to watch

The Indian textile sector is seeing fresh investments as companies look to expand manufacturing capacity, strengthen their product portfolios and tap opportunities in domestic and international markets.
The Indian textile sector is seeing fresh investments as companies look to expand manufacturing capacity, strengthen their product portfolios and tap opportunities in domestic and international markets.
Several textile companies have announced expansion plans that could drive growth over the coming years. Rising demand, evolving consumer preferences and export opportunities could provide further support to the sector.
Several textile companies have announced expansion plans that could drive growth over the coming years. Rising demand, evolving consumer preferences and export opportunities could provide further support to the sector.
In this article, we look at three textile stocks with significant growth and expansion plans.
However, investors should look beyond expansion announcements and assess these companies' financial strength, execution capabilities, profitability and valuations before evaluating their long-term prospects.
K.P.R. Mill
K.P.R. Mill is one of India's leading vertically integrated apparel manufacturers. It operates 12 manufacturing facilities and employs around 32,000 people, exporting products to leading international brands.
The company also has a sugar capacity of 20,000 tonnes crushed per day (TCD) and an ethanol capacity of 470 kilolitres per day (KLPD) in Karnataka.
In early August, the company announced an ambitious expansion programme involving investments of ₹12.25 billion. The projects are expected to generate a turnover of around ₹20 billion. K.P.R. Mill plans to fund the entire capital expenditure through internal accruals.
On the financial front, the company reported revenue of ₹38.75 billion in H1FY27, up from ₹33.98 billion in the year-ago period. Net profit rose to ₹6.03 billion from ₹4.3 billion over the same period.
Sangam India
Sangam India, which manufactures fabrics for domestic and international brands, is expanding into garment manufacturing.
The company is setting up denim garment capacity of 1 million pieces a month and polyester-viscose (PV) garment capacity of 500,000 pieces a month.
Both units will be ramped up in phases, in line with customer commitments. With fabric production already integrated into its operations, along with its own yarn manufacturing capabilities, Sangam expects the new garment units to benefit from an integrated cost structure. This could help it compete more effectively in India's growing apparel market.
The company sees an earnings potential of ₹3 billion from the new initiative. Management says its investments are focused on expanding capacity, improving efficiency and strengthening integration across the value chain.
On the financial front, Sangam India reported revenue growth of 8.1% year-on-year (YoY) in Q1FY27. Net profit surged to ₹410 million from ₹20 million in Q1FY26.
Sanathan Textiles
Sanathan Textiles is an integrated yarn manufacturer operating across three segments: polyester filament yarn, cotton yarn and technical textile yarns. It caters to customers in the apparel, home textiles, automotive and industrial textile industries.
The company's growth plans are centred on expanding capacity across these segments.
At its technical textiles facility in Silvassa, installation of plant and machinery has been completed, doubling installed capacity from 9,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 18,000 MTPA. Commercial production is expected to commence shortly. The expansion is expected to strengthen the company's presence in higher-value technical textile applications and deepen its integration across the value chain.
Separately, Sanathan Textiles plans to set up a greenfield cotton spinning project in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. Management said the company remains committed to expanding across its business verticals, supported by favourable structural trends. The project is expected to leverage Madhya Pradesh's cotton ecosystem and the company's execution capabilities across diversified yarn segments.
On the financial front, revenue from operations rose to ₹13.35 billion in Q1FY27 from ₹7.45 billion in Q1FY26, supported by higher selling prices and the ramp-up of the Punjab facility.
However, net profit declined to ₹240 million from ₹440 million in the year-ago quarter.
Conclusion
India's textile sector offers growth opportunities as companies expand manufacturing capacity, modernise facilities and move into higher-value product segments.
The three companies discussed have outlined expansion plans that could boost production, improve operational efficiency and help them tap rising domestic and export demand.
However, expansion announcements alone do not guarantee sustained growth. Investors should assess whether the planned investments translate into higher revenues, improved margins and consistent profitability.
Raw material costs, global demand, competitive pressures, debt levels and execution risks will also influence the companies' prospects. Ultimately, the success of these expansion plans will depend on how effectively the companies convert fresh capacity into profitable growth. Valuations and financial strength remain equally important considerations.
Happy investing.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com