Indian markets were again under pressure today with Nifty falling to near 16,100 levels. Despite the sharp fall in markets over the last one month in Indian markets, VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, says India is outperforming. Nasdaq and S&P 500 are down 27% and 17% from the peak, Nifty is down 13%.

