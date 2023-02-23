Thursday's trade: FIIs pull out ₹1,417 cr, biggest selling of the week; DIIs offset losses with buying
- As per NSE data, FII buying value stood at ₹6,791.35 crore on Thursday in the Indian equities, while it sold a whopping ₹8,208.59 crore. This led to an outflow of at least ₹1,417.24 crore in the day overall.
Foreign funds outflow is among some of the reasons why markets are down. On Thursday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) made their biggest selling of the current week by pulling out more than ₹1,417 crore from Indian equities. However, the outflow was offset by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) who continued to buy. Currently, Sensex is near 59,600 levels, and the Nifty 50 is breathing a little over 17,510.
