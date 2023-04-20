Thursday trade: FIIs pull out ₹1,169.32 cr from equities, DIIs invest ₹832 cr2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 10:16 PM IST
- As per NSE data, FIIs buying value stood at ₹5,773.84 crore and the selling value came in at ₹6,943.16 crore.
Markets gained momentum on Thursday after three consecutive trading sessions of selling pressure. On Thursday, FIIs pulled out ₹1,169.32 crore from domestic stocks, making it their third consecutive day selloff. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have been at the forefront to cap these losses arising from foreign funds outflow, as they continue to be net buyers.
