Markets gained momentum on Thursday after three consecutive trading sessions of selling pressure. On Thursday, FIIs pulled out ₹1,169.32 crore from domestic stocks, making it their third consecutive day selloff. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have been at the forefront to cap these losses arising from foreign funds outflow, as they continue to be net buyers.

As per NSE data, FIIs buying value stood at ₹5,773.84 crore and the selling value came in at ₹6,943.16 crore. This led to an overall outflow of ₹1,169.32 crore in the Indian market on Tuesday on BSE, NSE, and MSEI.

On the other hand, DIIs bought ₹4,753.35 crore in Indian equities and sold ₹3,920.63 crore --- pumping an overall ₹832.72 crore.

As of April 20, FIIs buying in Indian equities in the current month is approximately ₹2,433.43 crore.

The sentiment is currently floating around Q4 earnings, while global trends have been unsupportive as investors are split between expectations of more rate hikes and feeble US earnings.

Sensex closed at 59,632.35 up by 64.55 points or 0.11%. Nifty 50 inched up to end at 17,624.45. Bank Nifty soared 116 points, while BSE Bankex over 109 points.

Top gainers on Sensex were -- Tata Motors up 1.7% followed by NTPC and Asian Paints advancing more than 1.3% and 1.2% respectively. Stocks like Bharti Airtel, SBI, Tech Mahindra, L&T, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, and TCS climbed between 0.5% to 1%.

Meanwhile, the top bears on Sensex were -- HUL down by 1.2% followed by Sun Pharma, Infosys, Ultratech Cements, Bajaj Finance, Nestle, and Axis Bank.

“Markets ended the 3-day losing streak on selective buying in financials, telecom, and utility stocks. The market had run up sharply over the past week or so, but with FIIs turning sellers in the last few sessions and global central banks signaling more hawkish bets going ahead, traders are maintaining a cautious stance. Technically, the market is witnessing a non-directional activity near the 200-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) and is also holding a lower top formation on intraday charts. Any fresh uptrend is possible only after the dismissal of the 17700 level and above the same the index could move up to 17800-17825. On the flip side, below 17700 the weak sentiment is likely to continue till 17550-17500 levels," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd