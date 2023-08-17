Thursday trade: FIIs sell ₹1,511 crore in Indian market on August 17, DIIs sell ₹314 crore; details here2 min read 17 Aug 2023, 08:10 PM IST
FII DII data NSE today: FIIs sell shares worth ₹1,510.86 crore, DIIs sell shares worth ₹313.97 crore in Indian market on August 17.
FII DII data today: On Thursday's session foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares of Indian companies for ₹1,510.86 crore. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) after investing in the domestic market for straight-four sessions sold shares for ₹313.97 crore.
