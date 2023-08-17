FII DII data today: On Thursday's session foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares of Indian companies for ₹1,510.86 crore. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) after investing in the domestic market for straight-four sessions sold shares for ₹313.97 crore.

As per NSE data, on August 17, FIIs' buy value was at ₹11,205.13 crore and sell value at 12,715.99 crore -- resulting in an outflow of ₹1,510.86 crore.

While DIIs buying value stood at ₹6,293.38 crore and selling value at ₹6,607.35 crore -- recording an outflow of ₹313.97 crore from Indian stocks in the day.

In the previous session, FIIs bought ₹722.76 crore, while DIIs purchased ₹2,406.19 crore.

Domestic benchmark equity indices ended in red on Thursday, as global cues for markets continue to remain weak in response to US Fed minutes that suggested that one more rate hike may be necessary in this rising cycle to curb inflation.

On Thursday, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended at 65,151.02 down 388.40 points or down 0.59% while the Nifty also closed at 19,365.25 level, down 99.75 points or 0.51%.

Consumer stocks fell 0.89%, led by a 2.05% decrease in ITC as analysts warned that the recent rise in its share prices may have limited rerating potential. IT firms, which derive a large portion of their revenue from the US, fell 0.49% on concerns about further monetary policy tightening in the US. With the Midcap Index closing in the green, midcaps largely outperform.

According to Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One, once again, the US markets experienced a weak trading session overnight, and taking cues from there, the GIFT Nifty indicated a sluggish start.

However, the actual beginning was relatively steady, opening on a neutral note. Nevertheless, prices swiftly declined thereafter, revisiting the low seen on Wednesday. In the latter part of the session, significant momentum was missing. Despite this, prices successfully held onto crucial support levels and concluded the session with a decline of around half a percent, settling at 19365.

Shares of ITC Ltd (down 2.07 per cent), LTIMindtree Ltd (down 2.06 per cent) and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.83 per cent) ended as the top losers in the Nifty index.

On the other hand, shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (up 4.43 per cent), Titan Company Ltd (up 2.01 per cent) and Adani Enterprises Ltd (up 1.33 per cent) settled as the top gainers in the Nifty index today.

"The Nifty index displayed volatility throughout the session due to the expiration of weekly options. The prevailing sentiment stays negative as the index continues to stay below the crucial moving average.

Looking at the upper range, the sell-on-rise approach might be more effective as long as the level of 19525 remains unbroken. On the downside, levels around 19250 serve as immediate support in case of any decline," said Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities.

