6.7 lakh cr wealth gone as Sensex tumbles. Analysts warn of more weakness

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd, said as long as the Nifty is trading below 15900, the correction wave is likely to continue and below the same it could retest the level of 15700. "On the further down side, the index could slip to 15600. On the flip side, above 15900, the Nifty could move up to 16000-16100 levels," he added.