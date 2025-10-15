Thyrocare Tech share price pops 17% to a new record high as net profit jumps 82% YoY in Q2

Thyrocare Technologies, a leading healthcare diagnostics company, saw its shares jump 17% in early trade on Wednesday, October 15, to hit a fresh all-time high of ₹1,474 apiece. Investor sentiment turned positive after the company reported robust September-quarter results and announced a bonus issue along with an interim dividend.

However, despite the strong opening, the stock couldn’t sustain its early momentum and cooled off later in the session. As of 11:30 a.m., shares were trading 3.4% higher at ₹1,296 apiece.

The company, which released its Q2 results post-market hours on Tuesday, reported consolidated revenue of ₹216.53 crore, registering a healthy 22% year-on-year (YoY) growth. The Pathology segment primarily drove the performance, recording a 24% YoY increase.

Profit after tax (PAT) surged 82% YoY to ₹48 crore in Q2, while EBITDA jumped 49% YoY to ₹75.36 crore, reflecting improved operating leverage, cost efficiencies, and a better business mix. The EBITDA margin stood at 33%.

Thyrocare continues to maintain a strong balance sheet, remaining debt-free on a consolidated basis and holding net cash and short-term investments exceeding ₹190 crore.

During the first half of FY26, the company expanded its network by adding four new laboratories in Vijayawada, Bhagalpur, Roorkee, and Kashmir, strengthening its regional presence and improving service accessibility.

The board of directors also approved a bonus issue and an interim dividend for shareholders. The bonus issue has been proposed in the ratio of 2:1, two bonus equity shares of ₹10 each for every one fully paid-up equity share held as of the record date.

The proposal is subject to shareholder approval via postal ballot, and the record date will be announced once the approval is secured.

Additionally, the board declared an interim dividend of ₹7 per equity share of face value ₹10 each, with the record date set as Friday, October 24, 2025.

Thyrocare Technologies share price trend Thyrocare Technologies shares have been on a strong upward trajectory since April 2023. Although the stock witnessed brief corrections along the way, it quickly rebounded from losses and resumed its winning streak, delivering an impressive 243% gain since then.

In terms of yearly performance, the stock has already advanced 41% so far in 2025, building on the 40% surge recorded in 2024.