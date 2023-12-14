Thyrocare Technologies share price may see 20% upside; ICICI Securities upgrades stock, raises target price
ICICI Securities has upgraded Thyrocare Technologies stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Add; earlier and raised the target price to ₹740 per share from ₹615.
Thyrocare Technologies, a dominant player in the Indian B2B diagnostic business, has received a ratings upgrade from ICICI Securities as the brokerage firm is bullish on the company’s growth and attractive valuations.
