1:10 stock split: Multibagger stock sets record date on March 4; Details here
The company's shares have delivered multibagger returns to investors-- yielding as much as 1,523 per cent in the last three years and 341 per cent in the last two years.
The board of international logistics firm Tiger Logistics (India) had approved a proposal to split its shares in the proportion of 1:10, for which the record date has been set as March 4, 2024.
