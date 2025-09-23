Tiger Logistics share price jumps over 14% despite the weak Indian stock market; here's why

Tiger Logistics share price: Small-cap stock Tiger Logistics (India) jumped over 14 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Tuesday, September 23, despite weakness in the Indian stock market. Tiger Logistics shares opened at ₹46.73 against their previous close of ₹46.31 and jumped 14.42 per cent to an intraday high of ₹52.99. Around 12:40 pm, the small-cap stock was 13.15 per cent up at ₹52.40. The stock market benchmark Sensex was almost flat at that time.

The small-cap stock is witnessing traction ahead of the analysts'/institutional investor meeting on Wednesday, September 24.

According to the company's exchange filing, its representatives will attend the "Arihant Capital – Bharat Connect Conferences Rising Star 2025" event on Wednesday, September 24, to discuss the company's business and growth prospects.

Tiger Logistics shares have seen significant volatility over the last few days. On September 17th, the stock surged 20 per cent, followed by a 7 per cent jump in the following session on September 18th. On the next two days, on September 19th and 22nd, the stock fell 2 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively.

The BSE sought clarification from the company on September 19th about the significant movement in price. On September 20, the company clarified currently, there was no such information or event which was significant and price sensitive, which the company might need to disseminate to investors for their information.

The company further said that its shares were recently listed on the NSE through the direct listing route, which might have influenced the stock's trading pattern in the short term due to broadened investor participation.

“Any fluctuation in the price or volume of the company’s scrip is purely market-driven and may be impacted by a range of external factors, including overall market conditions, investor sentiment, and perceptions of disclosures already made by the company. The company remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of transparency and timely disclosure, with a view to building and sustaining long-term investor confidence,” said the company.

Tiger Logistics India share price trend Tiger Logistics share price hit its 52-week high of ₹80.44 on December 10 last year, followed by a 52-week low of ₹39.10 on September 5 this year.

On March 4, 2024, the stock was split into a 1:10 ratio, dividing each stock of ₹10 into a stock of ₹1.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar