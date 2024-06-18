Radico Khaitan, United Spirits and more: 5 liquor stocks surged 10%-88% in last one year
The Indian liquor industry is thriving post COVID, with premiumisation driving demand and growth. Rising disposable incomes and a youthful demographic contribute to increased volumes and margins, especially in the premium segment.
In recent years, India’s liquor industry has experienced significant growth, emerging as one of the fastest-growing beverage markets globally. The industry has not only rebounded to pre-COVID volumes but also surpassed them, with certain companies and brands achieving impressive margins.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started