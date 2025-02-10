Tilaknagar Industries share price plunged over 19.99 per cent to ₹293.20 on Monday's trading session following the Bombay High Court's rejection of the company's plea in a trademark dispute concerning the Mansion House brand.

“The status quo as of this date remains with the company continuing its uninterrupted use and sale of the brand MANSION HOUSE whilst preparing for filing an appeal against the concerned order before the Division Bench of Bombay High Court,” Tilaknagar Industries said in an exchange filing on Saturday, February 8, 2025.

Bombay High Court's ruling Tilaknagar Industries announced on Friday that the company continues its uninterrupted use and sale of the MANSION HOUSE brand as of now and is preparing to file an appeal against the relevant order before the Division Bench of the Bombay High Court.

The Bombay HC, in its ruling, permitted Allied Blenders & Distillers (ABD) to launch Mansion House-branded products in West Bengal. However, the court stipulated that this order allowing ABD to proceed will remain ineffective for four weeks, during which ABD is prohibited from introducing any products under the ‘MANSION HOUSE’ trademark into the market.

“The financial implication cannot be ascertained at this point in time. By virtue of the present Court order, the Company’s application has been allowed and the Defendant’s Notice of Motion has been dismissed resulting in grant of leave to the Company to introduce its product in the State of West Bengal under the trademark MANSION HOUSE in terms of the label registration secured by the company from the West Bengal State Excise Department,” ABD said in the exchange filing.

Following today's decline, the stock of the breweries and distilleries company has dropped 31% from its 52-week high of ₹457.30, reached on January 3, 2025.