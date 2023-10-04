Tim Cook makes $41 million from biggest Apple share sale in two years
Post the latest sale, the Apple CEO owns about 3.3 million shares, valued at about $565 million
Tim Cook, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Apple Inc has made $41.5 million after taxes by selling 5.11 lakh shares in his biggest share sale in two years, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Before accounting for taxes, the shares were worth about $87.8 million.
