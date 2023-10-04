Tim Cook makes $41 million from biggest Apple share sale in two years

Post the latest sale, the Apple CEO owns about 3.3 million shares, valued at about $565 million

Tim Cook, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Apple Inc has made $41.5 million after taxes by selling 5.11 lakh shares in his biggest share sale in two years, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Before accounting for taxes, the shares were worth about $87.8 million. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In August 2021, Cook made $355 million from a stock sale.

Post the latest sale, the Apple CEO owns about 3.3 million shares, valued at about $565 million. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares of Apple have fallen 13% from their record high of $198.23 in July.

The share sale comes after Cook took a salary cut of about 40% to $49 million for 2023. His stock awards tied to Apple’s performance will rise to 75% this year from 50% previously, as per the changes to Cook’s compensation.

Other Apple executives who disclosed share sales, include senior vice presidents Deirdre O’Brien and Katherine Adams. They sold $11.3 million in shares each. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last month, Apple had launched its new iPhone 15 lineup without raising prices.

The iPhone 15 series (iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max) as well as the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 were announced on September 12 at the company’s ‘Wonderlus't’ event.

iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus, both versions come up with the dynamic island feature that first debuted on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max and the USB-C type charging. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The iPhone 15 also has an OLED Super Retina display, which supports Dolby Vision content with 1,600 nits of brightness.

On August 4, Apple had reported 2.3% growth in profit at $19.9 billion for fiscal third quarter as strong performance in services segment offset dip in iPhone sales.

Its sales had declined 1.4% for the fiscal third quarter ended July 1 at $81.8 billion and earnings per share rose 5% to $1.26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple suffered a 2.4% drop in iPhone sales, which account for nearly half of total revenues.

